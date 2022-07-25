‘Screw Dheela’ Teaser: Tiger Shroff Is Back With a Solid Punch of Entertainment

The teaser begins with the visuals of a man beating Shroff in a dim room, while he is tied to a chair. The actor looks completely different, as he is donned in the uniform of a PT teacher, with broad frames on his face. Shroff tells the man, "Sir, main ek PT teacher hoon, India ka. Akhilesh Mishra. Aapko koi galat faimi huyi hai. (Sir, I'm a PT teacher from India, Akhilesh Mishra. You have mistaken me for someone else)."

The actor is then shown a clip of a woman's silhoutte, who addresses him as 'Johnny'. The woman is then, hit with the tip of a gun by a man. As soon as the man tries to shoot Shroff, he throws off his gun with his gravity-defying kick, and sets himself free.