Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: A Critique of Toxic Masculinity

In an attempt to escape from the cops, Sandeep and Pinky become paying guests of an elderly couple (played to perfection by Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav). Yadav, or Uncle as everyone calls him, is the officious small-town patriarch who takes great pride in suppressing his wife in front of strangers. We first meet Uncle as he quizzes Sandeep & Pinky (who pretend to be husband and wife) about the circumstances in which they landed in Pithorgarh. “Your husband has a well-paying job so why do you feel the need to work?”, Uncle asks Sandeep. Aunty attempts to defend Sandeep, only to be shouted down.

This is just one of the many glaring instances of toxic behaviour that Uncle exhibits. He tells his wife, struggling with her bad knees, to not climb stairs on one hand. But when it comes to cooking and cleaning, he does not even bother to hire a house help. Uncle invests his wife’s money in a shady bank scheme, does not bat an eyelid to blame his wife when things go awry, and knows very well that he can get away with his obnoxious behaviour because the woman has nowhere to turn to. While recalling an incident at a wedding Gupta says, “I was so furious once that I packed all my belongings and was ready to leave. My husband comes and with a smirk asks me, ‘But where will you go?’ And that’s true. Where would I have gone? So I took my slippers and quietly went inside”.

Uncle tries to treat Sandy exactly like his wife. A smart, independent woman is too much of a blow to his massive ego. During a conversation with one of the locals, Sandy is asked about the Sensex to which Uncle interrupts, “She is just a customer care executive who answers calls throughout the day”. Sandeep is much more than that and slowly but firmly, she gives the man a befitting answer.

