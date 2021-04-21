Salman's 'Radhe' to Release in Cinemas & ZeePlex on This Day

Salman Khan in 'Radhe'poster.
Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release in cinema halls as well as digital platforms on Eid (13 May). The trailer is all set to drop on Thursday, 22 April.
The actor, along with his studio partner Zee, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.
The digital release, however, won't be available for free. The makers have taken the pay per view route, which means that the audience will have to pay a certain amount to watch Radhe at their homes. This would not be a part of their subscription to OTT platforms. It will be released on ZeePlex.
Salman Khan's spokesperson said in a statement, "It’s imperative that we come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, adhering to the protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience".
Radhe is directed by actor, director, and choreographer Prabhu Deva. Alongside Salman Khan, the film also stars Disha Patni and Randeep Hooda.
