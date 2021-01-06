Here's Why Salman Khan Sold ‘Radhe’ To Zee Studios for Rs 230 Cr

Salman Khan Films (SKF) has reportedly sold the rights of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to Zee Studios for Rs 230 crores, in what is one of the biggest deals signed in Bollywood. The Salman Khan-starrer was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but filming was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only wrapped on 14 October.

Reports also suggest that Salman Khan's production house has signed a blanket deal with Zee Studios for other SKF productions, such as Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kaagaz, which will premiere on Zee5. Salman's last few releases, like Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3, have also premiered on Zee television channels after their theatrical releases.