Salman Khan Offers 21 Cuts to Radhe, Film Now Has UA Certificate

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe is all set for a digital release on May 13. Ahead of this much-anticipated release, sources are revealing that Salman Khan has offered 21 voluntary cuts to the film in order to procure a UA certification from the Examining Committee of the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification ) .

Scenes showing a young boy consuming drugs, along with six other similar scenes have been deleted. Another scene showing Azaan outside a police station has also been omitted. In addition to this, a dialogue with the phrase 'Swachh Mumbai' has been replaced by 'Swachh Bharat'.

According to reports, the film runs for about 114 minutes, which will be Salman's shortest film so far. He was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in 2019, that also starred Katrina Kaif in the leading role.

Radhe will have an Eid release on May 13 on digital platforms, along with a release in selected theaters across the country.

(With inputs from Times of India).