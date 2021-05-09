Release of Liger's Teaser Postponed Due to COVID19

In a joint statement from actor Vijay Deverakonda, Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, the postponement of Liger's teaser release has been announced. The teaser was slated to release today, but the makers have pushed it back indefinitely due to COVID19.

The announcement was uploaded with the caption, "In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy and staying home. Thank you for all your support!



@thedeverakonda @ananyapanday @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @ronitboseroy @meramyakrishnan @vish_666 @puriconnects"

