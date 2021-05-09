Release of Liger's Teaser Postponed Due to COVID19
In a joint statement from actor Vijay Deverakonda, Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, the postponement of Liger's teaser release has been announced. The teaser was slated to release today, but the makers have pushed it back indefinitely due to COVID19.
The announcement was uploaded with the caption, "In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy and staying home. Thank you for all your support!
The statement also reads, "Due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same (Liger) in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all."
The makers have also assured that the audience will get to see the lead actor, Vijay Deverakonda, "in a never before seen avatar" and that the viewers will not be disappointed.
The film also stars Ananya Pandey. Vijay Deverakonda is popular for his role in the hit movie Arjun Reddy, that was later adopted as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor. Some of Deverakonda's other popular titles include Geeta Govindham and Dear Comrade.
