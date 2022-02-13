Watch: Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Jaa Gale' in a Tribute to Late Lata Mangeshkar
The original song was picturised on Sadhana in 'Woh Kaun Thi?' with Lata Mangeshkar as the playback singer.
Actor Salman Khan shared a tribute for late Lata Mangeshkar on social media. On Saturday, the actor shared a video of himself singing one of Mangeshkar's most popular songs, ‘Lag Jaa Gale’. He captioned the video, “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji.”
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February, aged 92. She was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with complete state honours. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Vidya Balan attend the funeral to pay their respects to the singer.
After her demise, Salman Khan had posted a picture with her at an award ceremony with the caption, “U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever … #RIPLataji.”
