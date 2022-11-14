Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Salaam Venky’ Trailer: Revathy's Bittersweet Film on Mother-Son Relationship

‘Salaam Venky’ Trailer: Revathy's Bittersweet Film on Mother-Son Relationship

The trailer for 'Salaam Venky' also features Aamir Khan's cameo.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in a still from Salaam Venky.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in a still from<em> Salaam Venky.</em></p></div>

The trailer for filmmaker Revathy's upcoming drama, Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Prakash Raj, and Rahul Bose was released on 14 November. The film follows the story of a Sujata (played by Kajol), who strives against every obstacle her ailing son, Venky (played by Vishal) faces, in order to help him live his life to the fullest.

The trailer begins with Sujata and Venkatesh aka Venky, who share a close bond. The film showcases how the mother will do anything to keep her son safe but meanwhile is unsure about how she will help him fulfil his one last wish.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the leads, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Produced by Suuraj Singh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja, Salaam Venky will hit the silver screens on 9 December.

Also ReadIn Pics: Rani Mukerji & Kajol Celebrate Bijoya Dashami With Sindoor Khela

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT