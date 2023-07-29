‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ Box Office: Film Opens Big With ₹11 Crore

After nearly a seven-year hiatus from directing feature films, Karan Johar has come back with Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which hit theaters on Friday (28 July). The movie has already raked in more than ₹11 crore, based on reports.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and others.