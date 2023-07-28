Pics: Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon Arrive For 'Rocky Aur Rani' YRF Screening

Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon Arrive For Rocky Aur Rani YRF Screening
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Ahead of the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Friday, a special screening of the film was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The screening was a star-studded affair with celebrities including Rekha and Raveena Tandon gracing the event.
Rekha looks stunning as she attends screening.
Karan Johar also attended.
Farhan Akhtar arrives for the screening.
Riteish Deshmukh also arrives.
Raveena Tandon is all smiles for the cameras.
Ronit Roy arrives with family.
Aditya Roy Kapur arrives.
Ritesh Sidhwani also arrives.
