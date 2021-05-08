Goa Govt Cancels Permissions for Film & TV Shooting

Many TV shows moved their shoot to Goa due to rising cases in their respective states
The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Thursday, 6 May, cancelled all permissions that were granted for film and TV shootings in Goa considering the rise in COVID cases in the state. ESG is the government nodal agency that can grant permission for commercial shooting in Goa. CM Uddhav Thackeray had announced a 15-day curfew in Maharashtra in April. The restrictions were implemented from 14 April, and no shooting for films, televisions shows, or ads could take place.
ESG's Vice Chairman Subhash Faldesai told PTI that consequently, several film and TV serial makers from Mumbai and Chennai decided to shift their shoots to Goa, where shooting was earlier allowed since most of the sets were located in resorts or villas.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Kundali Bhagya, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Qurbaan Hua are some of the shows that shifted their shoots to Goa.
Speaking to The Quint earlier, Ved Raj, producer of the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega talked about the precautions his crew took to resume shooting in the coastal state. "The whole team that’s going to Goa has been tested for COVID before they left. And we have booked a whole resort in Goa where the cast and crew will be staying and shooting. The resort will be exclusively for us and we will make sure that no one steps out," he said.
Referring to the rising COVID cases in Goa, Faldesai said that the ESG's decision will be reconsidered once the COVID situation comes under control. "We will not allow any shooting of films or television serials in public or private properties," he said.
Antonio Costa, President of the All Goa Line Producers Association, told ETimes, "Whatever scheduled shoots were taking place, have been put on hold, as of 1 pm on Thursday. They've packed up and some of them are planning to move to Daman or Diu, since these two union territories are still open."
The crews currently shooting there will have to pack up, especially since the state government has enforced Section 144 of CrPC. As of 7 May, Goa reported 4195 fresh cases taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,12,462.
(With inputs from PTI)
