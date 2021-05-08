Goa Govt Cancels Permissions for Film & TV Shooting

ESG's Vice Chairman Subhash Faldesai told PTI that consequently, several film and TV serial makers from Mumbai and Chennai decided to shift their shoots to Goa, where shooting was earlier allowed since most of the sets were located in resorts or villas.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Kundali Bhagya, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Qurbaan Hua are some of the shows that shifted their shoots to Goa.

Speaking to The Quint earlier, Ved Raj, producer of the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega talked about the precautions his crew took to resume shooting in the coastal state. "The whole team that’s going to Goa has been tested for COVID before they left. And we have booked a whole resort in Goa where the cast and crew will be staying and shooting. The resort will be exclusively for us and we will make sure that no one steps out," he said.

Referring to the rising COVID cases in Goa, Faldesai said that the ESG's decision will be reconsidered once the COVID situation comes under control. "We will not allow any shooting of films or television serials in public or private properties," he said.