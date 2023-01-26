Rani Mukerji Shines In Brand-New Still From 'Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway'
(Photo Courtesy: Zee Studios)
Zee Studios took to social media to share a fresh still from their upcoming film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji.
Updating their release date to 17 March, they wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, here's an exclusive still from #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, now releasing on 17th March 2023. Get ready to witness a woman's resolve to fight against all odds & take on a country to protect her children at all costs. #RaniMukerji."
In the still, Rani dazzles in yellow as she takes a selfie with both her children, against the serene backdrop of a quintissentially Bengali Saraswati puja.
Take a look here:
The still shared by Zee Studios.
Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and is based on a true story. The family drama features Rani Mukerji as a doting immigrant mother struggling to navigate through the Norway foster care system.
The Zee Studios film is also produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.
Ahead of the film's release, Rani Mukerji is also working on her autobiography, backed by Harper Collins. The no-holds-barred memoir is to release on the actor's birthday, 21 March.
