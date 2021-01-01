Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga Drama 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal. The makers shared a teaser announcing the crime drama on 1 January. Ranbir's character can be heard speaking to his father in a voiceover and the clip ends with the sound of a volley of gunshots.
The crime drama will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.
Ranbir is expected to start filming soon. "During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role. I'm a huge admirer of both of his movies (Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh) and am really looking forward to our creative collaboration," he said in a statement.
Ranbir Kapoor brought in the New Year in Rajasthan with his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and partner Alia Bhatt. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan also joined the family on vacation. Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release this year. The film was originally to hit screens on Christmas 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.
Published: undefined