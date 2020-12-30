Ranveer Singh Joins Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor on Vacation in Jaipur

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are spending the last few days of 2020 in Rajasthan with their families. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan shared glimpses of their vacation on their Instagram stories.
They were also joined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer can be seen posing by a bonfire with Ranbir and Neetu in a photo that Neetu shared in an Instagram story.
Ranbir and Alia were spotted at Mumbai airport on 29 December. Ranveer and Deepika were also photographed at the airport as they left the city for the new year. While Alia and Ranbir wore olive and blue outfits, Ranbir and Deepika twinned in colour-coordinated brown ensembles.
Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra, which is expected to release in 2021. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.
