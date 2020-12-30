Ranveer Singh Joins Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor on Vacation in Jaipur

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are spending the last few days of 2020 in Rajasthan with their families. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan shared glimpses of their vacation on their Instagram stories.

They were also joined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer can be seen posing by a bonfire with Ranbir and Neetu in a photo that Neetu shared in an Instagram story.

Check out photos here: