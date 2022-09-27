Ram Setu First Teaser: Akshay Kumar Embarks On A New Adventure

Akshay Kumar
The teaser for Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu dropped recently. The actor was seen in the action-adventure film which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha and Satyadev Kancharan. The film is all set to release on 25th October.
The teaser seems to give us a glimpse into a slick action-adventure film. It also showcased some stunning visuals with Akshay Kumar's voice opening the video. He says that they have three days to save Ram Setu and the teaser goes on to show, a in quick succession of images other visuals. Akshay is also seen running through forests, bullets and explosions.
Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions.
This is also Akshay’s fifth film in the year after Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Cuttputtli and Raksha Bandhan.
