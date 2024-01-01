'Happy With The Response': Rajkumar Hirani Speaks About Dunki's BO Numbers

Hirani also spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan. SRK was the first choice for Munnabhai MBBS & 3 Idiots. The director said that more than him, his mother was happy he was finally collaborating with the superstar.

“After my last film Sanju, we started meeting more often. During COVID-19 times when not much work was happening, he asked me, ‘What are you working on?’ I said, ‘I’ve these two-three ideas.’ I narrated all the ideas to him and he got fascinated with this one and he was like, if this one develops then let’s do it."

"So, it happened organically. All I can say is I had complete joy working with him. As Abhijat (Joshi, writer) describes Shah Rukh, he says, ‘This man is pure love’. I had a very happy experience of not only working with him as an actor but also as a human being."