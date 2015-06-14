Punjabi Moms Be Like Kirron Kher: Happy Birthday Maaji!

Every character in this film was memorable, as was Kirron Kher’s, who played the Punjabi mother running a dhaba. She not only made us laugh at the funny bits but also made us reach for a tissue with her emotional outbreak on losing her son.

Happy Birthday to the quintessential Punjabi mom, Kirron Kher. Tussi great ho!

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished on the occasion of Kirron Kher’s birthday.)