Punjabi Moms Be Like Kirron Kher: Happy Birthday Maaji!

Kirron Kher, our favourite Punjabi maaji, turns a year older today (14 June). Hai rabba! Shocked na? So are we. The actor has made us laugh, cry and dance with her hilarious ‘mom’ji roles. Yes, they are cliched and stereotypical, but no one and we mean no one, can play a better ‘Fun’jabi mom than her. Pairi pauna maaji!
This film may not have done well, but believe us when we say it’s worth watching just for Kirron Kher. She will have you ROFL. The actor plays Yami Gautam’s mother and believe it or not, this is the first time Anupam and Kirron Kher appeared together as a couple on screen!
This was a totally cool mom, and Sonam who played Kirron’s daughter in the film, referred to her as ‘Manju’ throughout the film. Not a typical Punjabi mom but ya, her dialogues and her comic timing made it very interesting. She even had a song dedicated to her - Sonam’s ringtone, which went “Maa Ka Phone Aaya...”
Hum Tum was about Saif and Rani, but you can’t miss Mrs Parminder Prakash. Kirron Kher played a very small role but as usual, she made her short appearance a memorable one.
Now, this one is her being the loud, melodramatic Punjabi mother, who is first shocked to find out and then reconciles with the fact that her son is gay. The melodrama, though over the top, looked quite convincing. And we had another popular song picturised on Kirron - “Maa Ka Laadla Bigad Gaya...”
Every character in this film was memorable, as was Kirron Kher’s, who played the Punjabi mother running a dhaba. She not only made us laugh at the funny bits but also made us reach for a tissue with her emotional outbreak on losing her son.
Happy Birthday to the quintessential Punjabi mom, Kirron Kher. Tussi great ho!
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished on the occasion of Kirron Kher’s birthday.)
Published: 14 Jun 2015,09:17 AM IST