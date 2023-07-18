Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Project K': Deepika Padukone Looks Compelling In Her First Look From the Film

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The makers of Project K, on early Tuesday morning, 18 July, finally gave their fans the first glimpse of Deepika Padukone's character from the film. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi drama also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

The first look poster features an intense close-up of Deepika, in which she looks compelling donning a black-rugged scarf.

Sharing the poster with their fans on social media, the film's production banner, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)."

Have a look at the poster here:

Earlier this month, the makers of Project K also announced that the film would be part of this year's Comic Con in San Diego, being the first Indian film to do so. The makers will also unveil the official title and trailer of the film at the event.

In the meantime, the film's posters were also displayed at Times Square in New York, as per reports.

Project K is slated for its theatrical release in January 2024.

