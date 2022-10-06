Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 5: Mani Ratnam Film Crosses Rs 300Cr Globally

Aishwarya Rai and Vikram in their first look posters for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film hit the big screens on 30 September, clasing with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha. As per reports, the film has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark on its fifth day at the global box office. Whereas, in Tamil Nadu the film has collected Rs 100 crore.
Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that Mani Ratnam's film has grossed more than Rs 300 crore world wide. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also verified in his tweet that the film has made Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. However, Ponniyin Selvan 1's boc office numbers still trail behind SS Rajamouli's RRR and Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. Both films collcted over Rs 600 crore nett gross.
Based on Kalki's eponymous novel, Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Besides the leads, the film also stars Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others in pivotal roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)