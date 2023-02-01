‘Pathaan’ Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Hits ₹634 Cr Worldwide in First Week

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a still from Pathaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is breaking all the box office records in India. The action-packed entertainer has collected Rs 634 crore worldwide in its first week of release. Pathaan now holds the record for the highest first-week collection in the history of Hindi cinema.
Pathaan has collected Rs 395 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 293 crore overseas. As per reports, the SRK-starrer has also surpassed the record held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version since 2017, which took 10 days to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic box office.
According to the makers of Pathaan, about 25 cinemas, which were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, re-opened for Pathaan given the unprecedented buzz around the film's release. Besides, the spy-thriller released across 5,000 screens in India and became the first SRK film to have 6 am shows.
Pathaan is the fourth instalment in Yash Raj Films' "spy universe," wherein SRK is seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ahustosh Rana, among others in pivotal roles.
The film released in theatres on 25 January, in three regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Published: undefined