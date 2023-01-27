'Pathaan' Box Office Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Breaks Yet Another Record

The film has created a frenzy amongst audiences all around. People were seen with posters and dancing to dhol beats outside the theatres celebrating the film's release. The film's release was nothing short of a festival.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is touted to revive Bollywood from the lull it has been facing in regard to its box office numbers.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback after over four years of being away from the cinemas. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.

The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.