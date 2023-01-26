'Pathaan' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh's Comeback Opens At 51 Crore
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Distributed by Yash Raj Films and produced by Aditya Chopra and Alexander Dostal, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan was highly awaited by cine-goers, purely owing to the film marking Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screens after five long years.
The film released on 25 January. Early estimates claim that the Hindi version has garnered a whopping figure of Rs 51 crore, as its gross domestic collection, on the film's first day.
Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles.
A report by Box Office India also added how the spy thriller "smashed non-holiday records by leaps and bounds as 2017's Bahubali - The Conclusion (Hindi) was the biggest non-holiday opener before Pathaan.
Before Pathaan's release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had claimed, "The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of ₹45-50 crore. The box office revival will begin with Pathaan, especially looking at its advance booking, which is very rare. It is a great start to 2023 despite being a working day.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)