'Pathaan' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh's Comeback Opens At 51 Crore

Distributed by Yash Raj Films and produced by Aditya Chopra and Alexander Dostal, Siddharth Anand's Pathaan was highly awaited by cine-goers, purely owing to the film marking Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screens after five long years.

The film released on 25 January. Early estimates claim that the Hindi version has garnered a whopping figure of Rs 51 crore, as its gross domestic collection, on the film's first day.

Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles.