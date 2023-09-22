'Parted Mutually': Farhan Akhtar On Creative Differences Over Don 3 With SRK

Farhan Akhtar Announces 'Don 3', Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Exit From Franchise
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Ranveer Singh has taken on the mantel to portray the legendary role of Don in the hit franchise's third instalment. Director Farhan Akhtar recently announced Ranveer as the new Don with a special announcement video. He has now revealed what led to the casting choice.
In an interview with Variety Akhtar shared that he and SRK “parted mutually”:
Farhan also added, “I’m really excited Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, it’s a big thing to do, and we’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energizing us, so to speak.”
Amitabh Bachchan and SRK earlier portrayed the role.
