'15 Yrs of Magik': Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal & Purab Kohli Celebrate 'Rock On'

Rock On!! completes 15 years.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Rock On!! completes 15 years since its release in 2008. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film starred Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai, and Purab Kohli in the lead roles.
To mark the special occasion, the film's lead actors took to social media on 29 August to share their memories from the musical drama.
Farhan shared a reel on Instagram that featured snippets from Rock On!! and wrote, "15 years since Magik was created. Thank you to the fans who’ve kept it alive .. Rock On!!"
Have a look at the video here:
Arjun also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film in a short video and captioned his post, "15 years of memories that would never fade. Adi, KD, Rob, Debbie and Sakshi. Thank you @ritesh_sid @gattukapoor the vision was legendary @shankarehsaanloy so was the music."
Here, have a look:
Purab posted a bunch of posters from the film on Instagram and wrote, "Big drum role for #15yearsofmagik Always feel your love (heart emoji) love #rockonforever."
Rock On!! tells the story of four young friends who put together a band called 'Magik' but could never make it big. The film's sequel was released in November 2016 and was helmed by Shujaat Saudagar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)