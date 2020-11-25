Parineeti-Starrer Saina Nehwal Biopic Opts For Theatrical Release

Here are the films releasing in theatres in the next three months. Abira Dhar Parineeti as Saina Nehwal in 'Saina' | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Bollywood Here are the films releasing in theatres in the next three months.

The last time I told you how badly theatres have been suffering even after they have re-opened. Despite a new film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, hitting the screens people are still not ready to go back to the cinemas.

The good news is that distributors and producers are still going ahead and lining up releases. However, with a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in many parts of the country will there be a second lockdown, and even if there isn't one will people continue to stay away from cinema halls?

Manoj Desai, owner of Mumbai's famous Gaiety Galaxy, told The Quint that he fears a second round of lockdown as the coronavirus cases have suddenly spiked in the city.

Till the decision comes in here are a few films slated to release in the next three months:

Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani, is the next big Hindi film slated to release in cinema halls. The trailer is out and as you know it's a comedy, which will hopefully draw people when it's out on 11 December.

Saina, the biopic of badminton champion Saina Nehwal, has also announced a theatrical release by next year. The film stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Keeping in mind the subject, this is a film that should get an audience when it releases in January.

Madam Chief Minister, a film loosely based on Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati, is also scheduled to release in January. Starring Richa Chadha and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Madam Chief Minister is expected to evoke enough interest and curiosity.