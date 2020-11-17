Has Re-opening of Cinema Halls Helped Get the Audience Back?

Cinema halls have re-opened almost everywhere across the country after being shut for months owing to the coronavirus lockdown. We also saw a new release this week, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. However, does that mean things are back to normal? Are people returning to the theatres to watch movies? Is this a green signal for other producers? Not really.

As per reports, multiplexes saw 20-25% occupancy for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is low keeping in mind that theatres are any way allowed only 50% occupancy. And single screens hardly had any viewers. While it's true that a theatrical release was definitely needed to get the audience back to cinema halls, the ground reality isn't too encouraging. Manoj Desai, owner of Mumbai's popular Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, told The Quint that Monday (16 November) night's shows and Tuesday's matinee show of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari had to be cancelled because there was no audience.

"We are facing losses of crores. We have to keep the AC on and call the staff. Despite this, if 20 to 40 people turn up then it doesn't make sense. The distributor has kept 50% revenue forcibly. If the money that is coming in is Rs 10 they take Rs 5. How will we survive with five rupees ? We are in a miserable condition". Manoj Desai, Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir owner