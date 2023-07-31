'OMG 2': Censor Board Insists on Changing Akshay Kumar's Character as Lord Shiva

As per a report by ETimes, OMG 2, which is a sequel to Umesh Shukla’s satirical comedy OMG, focuses on the importance of sex education in school and also incorporates a masturbation scene.

Recently, several reports claimed that the makers are planning to postpone the release of the film considering its essence will be affected by the demanded cuts and the U/A certificate given by the CBFC.

According to reports, the makers said that the topic of sex should be seen by people of all ages.

A source told ETimes, "The makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotion of the film."