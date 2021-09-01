Neha Dhupia during her surprise baby shower
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In Pics: Neha Dhupia Shares Glimpses Into Her ‘Surprise’ Baby Shower
Neha Dhupia shared pictures with her parents, husband Angad Bedi, and close friends including Soha Ali Khan.
Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi are expecting their second child. The couple announced their pregnancy on 19 July. On Wednesday, Neha Dhupia shared pictures from her surprise baby shower featuring her parents, Bedi, and her friends including actor Soha Ali Khan.
In one post's caption, she wrote, "I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest 'surprise' baby shower …. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena … here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always."
