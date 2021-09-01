In Pics: Neha Dhupia Shares Glimpses Into Her ‘Surprise’ Baby Shower

Neha Dhupia with her husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr, at the baby shower.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @nehadhupia)
Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi are expecting their second child. The couple announced their pregnancy on 19 July. On Wednesday, Neha Dhupia shared pictures from her surprise baby shower featuring her parents, Bedi, and her friends including actor Soha Ali Khan.
In one post's caption, she wrote, "I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest 'surprise' baby shower …. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena … here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always."
Neha Dhupia during her surprise baby shower
Neha Dhupia posted a picture of the cake.
Neha Dhupia with her parents Babli Dhupia and Pradip Dhupia.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr.
Neha Dhupia with Soha Ali Khan, and other close friends and family.
Neha Dhupia with father Pradip Dhupia.
Neha Dhupia with mother Babli Dhupia.
A charcuterie board at Neha Dhupia's party.
Neha Dhupia with her Angad Bedi.
Neha Dhupia's husband, actor Angad Bedi with her father.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are expecting their second child.
Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr in matching flower crowns.
