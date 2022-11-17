Mumbai Theatre Owner to Cut Down Ticket Prices at Maratha Mandir & Gaiety Galaxy

Elaborating on his decision, he shared that the prices of Maratha Mandir and Gaeity Galaxy will be reduced from ₹140 and ₹170 to ₹130 and ₹150 respectively from 21 November.

In continuation to the report, Desai told Hindustan Times, "Multiplexes are for rich people, who want to spend thousands on tickets and food. Jis public ko paise ki padi nahi hai, wo waha jaakar enjoy karle. But, middle-class family mein, jahan 4-5 log ho, toh unka toh poora salary chala jayega ek hi film dekhne mein. (Those who don't care about the money, can enjoy there. But, a middle-class family of four-five people, will have to spend their entire salary to just watch one film)."

"I want Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir to be the places where people continue to come for experience. And if I am getting advantage of 40 per cent people from the outside, so to have them come to theatres, if I’ve to cut the ticket price, I’ll happily do that. It’s better than having vacant seats in the cinema hall,” he further told the publication.