Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji Fights For Her Kids In New Drama

Karan Johar also took to Instagram to praise the film, he said, "I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film…Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother …. "

"I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film… bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai… in cinemas 17th March 2023," he added.