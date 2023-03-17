Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Others at Madhuri Dixit's Mother's Prayer Meet

Madhuri Dixit held a special prayer meet for her late mother, Snehalata Dixit, in Mumbai on 17 March. Snehalata passed away at the age of 91 at her Mumbai residence on Sunday, 12 March.

Madhuri arrived at the prayer meet with her husband, Shriram Nene, and her son, Ryan. Several other celebrities from the film industry were spotted at the prayer meet, including Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh, Boney Kapoor, and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others.