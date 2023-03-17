Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Others at Madhuri Dixit's Mother's Prayer Meet

Riteish Deshmukh, Boney Kapoor and others arrive for Madhuri Dixit's mother's prayer meet.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Madhuri Dixit held a special prayer meet for her late mother, Snehalata Dixit, in Mumbai on 17 March. Snehalata passed away at the age of 91 at her Mumbai residence on Sunday, 12 March.
Madhuri arrived at the prayer meet with her husband, Shriram Nene, and her son, Ryan. Several other celebrities from the film industry were spotted at the prayer meet, including Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh, Boney Kapoor, and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others.
Madhuri arrived with her husband Shriram Madhav Nene.
Madhuri Dixit's son Ryan Nene at the prayer meet.
Jaaved Jaaferi also arrived at the prayer meet.
Vidya Balan arrived with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Boney Kapoor also arrived for the prayer meet.
Singer Rajakumari arrived with a bouquet of flowers.
Jackie Shroff arrived with a plant.
Ramesh Taurani also attended the prayer meet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)