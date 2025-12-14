'I Always Knew I Belonged Here': Madhuri Dixit On 40 Years In The Industry

Madhuri Dixit's legacy is unparalleled. From Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to Devdas and iconic songs like Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai and Ek Do Teen, the actor shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes on a trip down the memory lane with The Quint in an episode of Tell Me All.

Reflecting on a legacy of more than four decades, Madhuri talked about working with directors Yash Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the spontaneous story behind the live audience for Ek Do Teen, 'Tezaab' changing the trajectory of her career, motherhood and much more.