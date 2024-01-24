'Love & War': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Film With Alia, Ranbir and Vicky

Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his next film with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to direct his next multi-starrer, Love and War, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The makers announced the news on Wednesday, 24 January, by sharing a slate that had the signatures of all three lead actors on social media.
The genre and details about the film have not been officially disclosed yet. However, the film seems to be an "epic saga" that will go on floors in a few months.
Sharing the news on Instagram with his fans, Vicky wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true."
Have a look at it his post here:
Love and War will also mark the first collaboration between Sanjay and Vicky. The director has previously worked with Alia and Ranbir in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Saawariya, respectively.
Meanwhile, Sanjay is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series, Heera Mandi, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix later this year. The series stars Manisha Koirana, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles and is based on the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India.
Love and War will hit the big screens around Christmas 2025.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)