'Love & War': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Film With Alia, Ranbir and Vicky

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to direct his next multi-starrer, Love and War, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The makers announced the news on Wednesday, 24 January, by sharing a slate that had the signatures of all three lead actors on social media.

The genre and details about the film have not been officially disclosed yet. However, the film seems to be an "epic saga" that will go on floors in a few months.