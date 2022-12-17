'Kuttey' First Look: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu & Naseeruddin Shah Look Intense

First look of Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tabu from Kuttey.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The first look motion poster of filmmaker Aasmaan Bhardwaj's upcoming film Kuttey, was unveiled on 18 December. The film's ensemble cast features Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj in pivotal roles.
Taking to social media, the film's cast shared their first looks from the film with their fans. Arjun also shared a clip featuring himself, Tabu, Naseeruddin, Konkona, and Radhika with their voiceovers. He captioned his post, "1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey (One bone and seven dogs)! Let the bhasad (chaos) begin. #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January."
Take a look at it here:
Co-produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, this will also be Vishal's son, Aasman's directorial debut.
Kuttey will hit the silver screens on 13 January 2023.
