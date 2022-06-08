'Only the PM Can Silence Hatemongers': Naseeruddin Shah on Prophet Row
The veteran actor is known for being vocal about his political stands.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently expressed his resentment over the derogatory remarks made on Prophet Muhammad by a former BJP leader, in an interview with NDTV on 8 June. The actor said that this is the right time for the Prime Minister to step in, if he really wants to "stop the poison from spreading."
The 71-year-old actor, who is also known for being vocal about his political stand in the industry, told NDTV, "I wish that the hatemongers whom the PM follows on Twitter... He has to do something to silence them because only his voice is going to do it."
In reference to the BJP leader's remarks on Hindu Gods being disrespected, the actor said he doesn't recollect any instances where a Muslim had made such inflammatory comments on a Hindu deity.
"Nupur Sharma is not a 'fringe element', she is a national spokesperson of the party. It is not possible that what she said was without the approval from the top," he added.
Naseeruddin also spoke about the time when Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs case and admired King Khan for the dignity with which he faced it. "It was nothing but a witch-hunt," he told NDTV.
He said that he feels fortunate in comparison to other Muslims who feel marginalized and threatened in India. "I don't feel marginalised. I am not unhappy in this country," he further added.
Nupur Sharma, who was a national spokesperson for the BJP was suspended by the party nearly 10 days ago over her offensive remarks on the Prophet that she made in a TV debate, recently. Her comments were internationally condemned and drew official protests from at least 15 nations including Iran, Iraq and the UAE among others.
Naveen Jindal, another leader of the BJP was also expelled by the party over similar remarks made on the Prophet in his social media posts.
