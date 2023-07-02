Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'The Crew': Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets a Release Date

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'The Crew' will hit the theatres on 22 March next year.
The Crew gets a release date.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The makers of The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, have announced the film's official release date. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial is all set to hit the silver screen on 22 March 2024, as per reports.

Sharing the news on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "TABU - KAREENA - KRITI SANON - DILJIT DOSANJH - KAPIL SHARMA: ‘THE CREW’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… 22 March 2024 is the release date of #TheCrew… Stars #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #KritiSanon, #DiljitDosanjh and #KapilSharma… Filmed in #Mumbai and #AbuDhabi."

Have a look at the tweet here:

The Crew is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. As per reports, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is also part of the film.

