Bigg Boss 16, 23 January Episode 115 Written Update: Shalin's Emotional Outburst
Here's the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, 23 January 2023 Day 115.
Bigg Boss 16: 23 January 2023 Full Written Update Day 115: The episode started with morning Bigg Boss anthem. Archana asked Tina about milk in a rude way and that didn't go well with Tina and Priyanka.
Archana and Shiv got into an argument regarding dirty dustbin. MC Stan mocked her by saying here everyone in this house do things for camera. Shiv sarcastically told Archana that because of her fear, Sun God disappeared.
Archana shouted loudly and cried by seeing a black lizard or a chameleon. A scuffle occurred between Nimrit and Tina about space problem in the area where housemates keep their clothes.
Shalin was seen alone and Sumbul told Nimrit there is no one who can talk to Shalin. Nimrit said he deserves it. Shalin was seen smoking and talking to himself.
Shalin asked Nimrit how to snap out. She replied that do whatever you like in the house. She said you can talk to me if you want. Shiv and Stan were seen discussing about Priyanka. Shiv told Stan that Priyanka talks to you because she thinks you are going positive in the house.
Priyanka talked to Sumbul and said that I can not do now everything for Shiv and Stan. Nimrit said that I will balance my conversations with them now.
Archana, Priyanka, and Tina were seen having a funny conversation. Archana said that I also want to be scolded by Bigg Boss for talking in English. Tina told her to start now.
Archana was seen talking in broken English. While teasing Shiv, Archana told Shiv that he looks like a parrot in green colored track suit. Shiv replied that you look like a lizard.
Archana confronted Shalin for taking Shiv's side unnecessarily in the house. She said that you want to be a part of the Mandali and that is why you want to be in their good books and support them.
Nimrit told Archana that Shalin has no one to talk and that is why he is unnecessarily getting into the fights. Shiv and Stan were seen discussing about Nimrit and Archana's friendship. Shiv said Nimrit is trying to be friends with Archana because her dad told her so.
Archana was seen narrating poetry to Sumbul but Shiv and Stan walked away. She came outside and tried to narrate to Priyanka and Tina, Shiv and Stan again walked away from there.
Archana asked Shalin how is my poetry? he replied horrendous. Archana didn't know the meaning and said thanks. Tina explained the meaning to her.
A brawl was seen between Shalin, Priyanka, Tina, and Archana. Shalin told Shiv and Stan that Priyanka is provoking me because she wants footage. Priyanka teased Shalin while he was doing a workout. Shalin complained about this to Nimrit.
Shiv and Stan said we will support Shalin for sometime because he is losing his mind and feeling lonely. Shalin cried in front of Shiv and Stan and requested them to nominate him and said I can't tolerate Tina and Priyanka's bullying.
Shalin talked to Nimrit and said that Tina and Priyanka are torturing me to the next level. He cried inconsolably and said that Tina is black painting my image. Nimrit advised him that he should be vocal about his feelings.
Shalin told Shiv and Stan that Tina looks innocent in a Sari but her behavior changes with her clothes. Nimrit was seen getting angry over Tina because she refused to clean Mahim's poop. Nimrit called Tina hypocrite because she doesn't allow others to spend time with Mahim but refused to clean her poop.
Shalin was crying in front of Nimrit and Shiv and said that this game is taking a toll on my mental health. Tina and Archana were seen discussing nominations in code words. Bigg Boss intervened and scolded all of them.
Tina told Priyanka that she should be prepared to bid her a good bye because she has some health issues. Tina told Priyanka that she has been clattering her teeth from quite a long time because of excess stress due to which she broke her front teeth.
Tina started packing her stuff and told Priyanka that only her dentist can fix the broken teeth. She said it is a three day procedure and she has to go out of BB house.
Bigg Boss called Tina into the bathroom and blinds were put on. A doctor came to visit her for a consultation. She came out and hugged Priyanka.
The episode ended there.
