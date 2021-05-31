Kartik Loses Out on Aanand L Rai Film After Dostana 2 & Freddie?

Kartik Aaryan dropped from Aanand L Rai project?
After being replaced in Dostana 2 and reportedly being ousted from Shah Rukh Khan's production Freddie, Kartik Aaryan seems to have lost out on another project. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Kartik was brought on board by Aanand L Rai for his yet-to-be-titled gangster film, but he is no longer a part of it.
"Kartik had heard the narration and was in advanced level talks with Aanand L Rai about the movie. However, before he could sign the contract things fell apart", a source told the publication.
Speculations about Kartik and Aanand collaborating started after the actor was clicked outside the filmmaker's Mumbai office.
The source added, "The fact that Karan Johar dropped Kartik Aaryan seems to have prompted others".
Earlier, a report claimed that Kartik was removed from Freddie because he wanted the script changed despite having approved it before signing the film. The report added that Kartik returned the signing amount of 2 crore to the production house after his exit.
Kartik plays the lead in Ram Madhvani's upcoming action thriller titled Dhamaka. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.
