Kartik Loses Out on Aanand L Rai Film After Dostana 2 & Freddie?

Speculations about Kartik and Aanand collaborating started after the actor was clicked outside the filmmaker's Mumbai office.

The source added, "The fact that Karan Johar dropped Kartik Aaryan seems to have prompted others".

Earlier, a report claimed that Kartik was removed from Freddie because he wanted the script changed despite having approved it before signing the film. The report added that Kartik returned the signing amount of 2 crore to the production house after his exit.

Kartik plays the lead in Ram Madhvani's upcoming action thriller titled Dhamaka. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.

