Pooja Bedi Reacts to Kartik Aaryan Being Replaced in 'Dostana 2'

Pooja told the publication that what matter at the end of the day are 'effort, destiny, potential, and talent'. "Things are more transparent nowadays. Everyone has to audition for roles. My daughter has gone for numerous auditions and she was rejected many times before she made her debut. You can throw the argument of nepotism perhaps if people have used their contacts. Even I had to audition for Masaba Masaba. People are envious of those with privilege. Yes, we are privileged but that does not mean someone is cast in films because they are somebody's children. A number of outsiders are also given fantastic opportunities".

In its statement Dharma Productions said, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon". Kartik is yet to react to the reports.

(With inputs from The Times of India)