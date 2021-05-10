Pooja Bedi reacts to Kartik Aaryan being replaced in Dostana 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Pooja Bedi has reacted to the recent news of Kartik Aaryan being replaced in Dostana 2. Following rumours, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions released a statement saying that they will be recasting Dostana 2. A portion of the movie was filmed with Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor.
Asked about the nepotism debate, particularly in relation to the Kartik incident, Pooja told The Times of India that there is an opportunity for everyone.
Pooja told the publication that what matter at the end of the day are 'effort, destiny, potential, and talent'. "Things are more transparent nowadays. Everyone has to audition for roles. My daughter has gone for numerous auditions and she was rejected many times before she made her debut. You can throw the argument of nepotism perhaps if people have used their contacts. Even I had to audition for Masaba Masaba. People are envious of those with privilege. Yes, we are privileged but that does not mean someone is cast in films because they are somebody's children. A number of outsiders are also given fantastic opportunities".
In its statement Dharma Productions said, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon". Kartik is yet to react to the reports.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined