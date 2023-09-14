Watch: Karan Johar Shares Deleted Scene From 'Rocky Aur Rocky' Ft Alia & Ranveer

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on 14 September, shared a deleted scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which didn't make it to the film's final cut. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the scene seemingly appears after Rocky's monologue on cancel-culture directed towards Rani's family.

In the clip, Rocky (played by Ranveer) enters Rani's (played by Alia) room from the window and apologises to her for what he said to her family. After he asks Rani for a second chance, the two share a romantic moment together.