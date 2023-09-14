Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch: Karan Johar Shares Deleted Scene From 'Rocky Aur Rocky' Ft Alia & Ranveer

Watch: Karan Johar Shares Deleted Scene From 'Rocky Aur Rocky' Ft Alia & Ranveer

Karan Johar shared the deleted scene from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on social media.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a still from the deleted scene.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a still from the deleted scene.</p></div>

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on 14 September, shared a deleted scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which didn't make it to the film's final cut. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the scene seemingly appears after Rocky's monologue on cancel-culture directed towards Rani's family.

In the clip, Rocky (played by Ranveer) enters Rani's (played by Alia) room from the window and apologises to her for what he said to her family. After he asks Rani for a second chance, the two share a romantic moment together.

Sharing the deleted scene with his fans on social media, Karan captioned the post, "Bas love hai toh sab hai… (If you have love, you have everything. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Have a look at the video here:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the lead actors, the film also starred Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Toto Chowdhury, Shabana Azmi, and Churni Ganguly in key roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in theatres on 28 July and opened to great reviews from both the audience and critics.

Also Read'Feeling Blessed': Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani's Busan Film Festival Selection

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT