'Feeling Blessed': Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani's Busan Film Festival Selection

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has been selected for a screening at the 28th Busan Film Festival, to be held in October this year. The film will be part of the Open Cinema Section.

To announce the special news, Karan and Alia took to social media to share their excitement with fans.