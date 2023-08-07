Karan Johar Pens Gratitude Note As 'Rocky Aur Rani' Collects ₹210Cr at Global BO

Expressing his gratitude, he further said, "To my best friend and the couture maverick, Manish Malhotra and to the supremely talented Eka Lakhani for matching the sari to Gucci with equal elan! Manush Nandan - for painting every frame so so beautifully. The maestro editor, Nitin Baid for keeping me in check! The aesthetic force and the best hug in town - Amrita. To Sohel & Debu Da, for taking us to the finish line with sheer expertise. To my absolute favourite Pritam da and his entire team for creating and weaving musical magic that enhanced every scene of the film. To Amitabh Bhattacharya for his genius mind!!"

Thanking the choreographers of the film, Karan added, "Vaibhavi Merchant, for putting your heart & soul into the spectacle songs with the ease of a veteran. Ganesh masterji, for making the nation ask the same question What Jhumka?! Remo sir, for creating the heartthrob of our film! To my closest and dearest Farah Khan no one could conceptualize the retro melody better than you!

"To Rahul Nanda and Himanshu Nanda - for making this film your own & creating such a fantastic visual campaign for us... The cast the spine and soul of our film! I am eternally grateful to the legendary Dharam ji, Jaya ji & Shabana ji for not only lending their presence to our film but adding so much gravitas to each and every moment. I am in debt forever!"

Karan also mentioned the cast and crew of the film and added, "To the fantastic ensemble, casted by the instinctively brilliant Shanoo Sharma. Thank you Tota, Churni, Aamir, Kshitee, Namit, Anjali, Abhinav for making this film come alive with your collective brilliance. To my marketing army led by Siddharth with Tejasvi & Ayushi. You guys can do what 30 people can do in larger corporates. I am blessed to have you. To Nilufer, thank you for everything and thank you for being my family and family to Dharma! To Sumit Chawla, thank you for leading us and showing us the way. To Gopal, thank you for your prayers. It meant a lot! Shauna Gautam, my associate director and soon to be director. You're a soldier my darling, I couldn't have made this film without you."