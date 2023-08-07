Karan Johar Pens Gratitude Note As 'Rocky Aur Rani' Collects ₹210Cr at Global BO

Karan Johar pens a long before the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani song.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar made his comeback on the big screen after a 7-year hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, the romantic family drama opened to great reviews from both the audience and the critics.
Since its release on 28 July, the film has collected Rs 210 crore at the global box office and has entered the Rs 100 crore club in India. To celebrate the film's success, Karan took to Instagram and penned a long gratitude note for the cast and crew.
He began his post by writing, "Warning: Long emo post ahead!! Prior to the release of this film, I felt that at any point of time I would need an IV drip and was near collapse!! The question I asked myself was - is it the long 7 year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years. Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is - I was a bonafide mess! But the Friday, 28th of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy & love.
"I want to first express my deepest gratitude to the writing forces of this film - Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy, who guided me through the narrative journey of our film. Special mention to Ishita Moitra, who brought so much humour, introspection and cinema drama to the screenplay. This entire writing process would not have been possible without the creative governance & brilliance of Somen Mishra", the filmmaker added.
Expressing his gratitude, he further said, "To my best friend and the couture maverick, Manish Malhotra and to the supremely talented Eka Lakhani for matching the sari to Gucci with equal elan! Manush Nandan - for painting every frame so so beautifully. The maestro editor, Nitin Baid for keeping me in check! The aesthetic force and the best hug in town - Amrita. To Sohel & Debu Da, for taking us to the finish line with sheer expertise. To my absolute favourite Pritam da and his entire team for creating and weaving musical magic that enhanced every scene of the film. To Amitabh Bhattacharya for his genius mind!!"
Thanking the choreographers of the film, Karan added, "Vaibhavi Merchant, for putting your heart & soul into the spectacle songs with the ease of a veteran. Ganesh masterji, for making the nation ask the same question What Jhumka?! Remo sir, for creating the heartthrob of our film! To my closest and dearest Farah Khan no one could conceptualize the retro melody better than you!
"To Rahul Nanda and Himanshu Nanda - for making this film your own & creating such a fantastic visual campaign for us... The cast the spine and soul of our film! I am eternally grateful to the legendary Dharam ji, Jaya ji & Shabana ji for not only lending their presence to our film but adding so much gravitas to each and every moment. I am in debt forever!"
Karan also mentioned the cast and crew of the film and added, "To the fantastic ensemble, casted by the instinctively brilliant Shanoo Sharma. Thank you Tota, Churni, Aamir, Kshitee, Namit, Anjali, Abhinav for making this film come alive with your collective brilliance. To my marketing army led by Siddharth with Tejasvi & Ayushi. You guys can do what 30 people can do in larger corporates. I am blessed to have you. To Nilufer, thank you for everything and thank you for being my family and family to Dharma! To Sumit Chawla, thank you for leading us and showing us the way. To Gopal, thank you for your prayers. It meant a lot! Shauna Gautam, my associate director and soon to be director. You're a soldier my darling, I couldn't have made this film without you."
He concluded his letter by saying, "To Rocky & Rani, I have a separate love letter I want to write to you but I want to say you're the most indispensable part of this prem kahaani (love story). Both of you, not only made the film what it is but also gave me so much energy from the love you gave me. I love you both to the moon & back - and I hope and pray that I get to work with you soon again. Thank you to our collaborators! Viacom & team for your strength and support. Saregama you know this film needed you more than ever. And you have the best team led by Vikram! Finally to my brother, my boss & the strongest pillar I lean on Apoorva Mehta. Dharma is here today only because of you. P.s. I love you Amrit, Putlu, Shweta, Aarti, Pooja & Gauri (you know what I mean)."
