Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: KJo's Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over ₹105 crore nett. It earned ₹13.50 crore nett in India on the 10th day of release as per early estimates. The week one collection of the film was ₹73.33 crore. The total collection of the film so far in India is ₹105.08 crore.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the Karan Johar directorial released in theatres in July. The film followed the story of two families who came from different ideological backdrops as the main leads attempt to bridge the gap between the two families.

The movie also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi among others.