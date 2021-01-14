Kangana to Star in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'

Kangana Ranaut is all set to star in the sequel to Manikarnika, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

"Humara bharatvarsh sakshi raha hai Jhansi Ki Rani jaisi kai viranganao ki kahaani ka. Aisi hi ek aur ankahi veergatha hai Kashmir ki ek rani ki, jisne Mahmood Ghaznavi ko ek nahi do baar haaraya. Le kar aa rahe hain Kamal Jain aur main #ManikarnikaReturns: The Legend of Didda. (India has been a witness to the story of many bravehearts, such as the Rani of Jhansi. Another such untold heroic story is that of the Queen of Kashmir, who defeated Mahmud Ghaznavi not once but twice. @KamalJain_TheKJ and me are coming up with #ManikarnikaReturns : The Legend of Didda)", the actor tweeted.

