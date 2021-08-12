Kangana Ranaut Wraps 'Dhaakad' Shoot; Shares New Still From The Film

Kangana Ranaut wraps Dhaakad shoot.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @kanganaranaut)
Kangana Ranaut has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming action film Dhaakad. Kangana shared videos and pictures on her Instagram story from her last day on set at Budapest.
In the first and second videos, Kangana is seen asking her producer Sohail Maklai and director Razneesh Ghai whether they will miss her or not. Both answered in the affirmative and added that they have made an entertaining movie which will hopefully please the audience.
Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai and producer Sohail Maklai on the last day of shoot.
In the third video, the Dhaakad team cheers on Kangana Ranaut as she bids them goodbye.
The Dhaakad team cheering for Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana also posted two photos appreciating the team‘s work and announcing a wrap party to celebrate the effort that went into completing the shoot.
Kangana celebrates the team's work.
The actor even gave us a glimpse of her character from Dhaakad.
Kangana in Dhaakad.
Pitched as a spy thriller, Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 1 October this year.
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had shared a post featuring herself as Agent Agni which read, “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad.”
Published: undefined