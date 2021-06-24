No One Can Direct It Better: Kangana to Helm Indira Gandhi Film

Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media platform Koo to announce that she herself will be directing her upcoming film Emergency, based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor also shared that the movie will be penned by Ritesh Shah, who has been part of films such as Pink, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, D-Day and Rocky Handsome.

“Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira", Kangana wrote on Koo.