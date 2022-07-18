Kartik Aaryan to Star in Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Upcoming Directorial

After the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan will soon appear in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial project with co-producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Kabir announced that the actor will appear in a 'never before seen avatar' in this yet-to-be-titled film.

Inspired by a true story, the film will begin its shooting next year, in 2023.