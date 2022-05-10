Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Delhi HC Asks Makers to Not 'Trivialise' Pre-Natal Sex Tests
The court was hearing a plea seeking removal of a scene from Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
The Delhi High Court has asked the producers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar to not trivialise the illegal practice of sex determination of the foetus, adding such practices can't be show as if they are regular occurrences. Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey play lead roles in the film. The film also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.
As per a report by Bar and Bench, on Monday, the court heard a plea seeking removal of the scene from the film, and asked Yash Raj Films to show the relevant portions. They also said that they won't permit the scene unless they see the context.
During the hearing, the judges also noted that the trailer does not specify that sex determination is illegal. They said, "You see there is nothing to show that the lady is taken clandestinely or that this is not legal or actors are aware (in the scene) that it is an offence. What is coming out is that any pregnant woman can be taken to a centre with a sonogram machine and this can be done in a routine manner."
They added, "Don't trivialise it to show that anybody can walk into any clinic and get it done. The dramatisation should be that they are aware (that it is illegal) but it is still being done." Navin Chawla was also on the bench that watched the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar before the statement.
Senior advocate Jayant Mehta told the court on behalf of the producers that the "movie is about something illegal" and carries a disclaimer concerning the act in question. However, the court added that the size of the disclaimer did not make it prominent. They also pointed out that the trailer does not show the circumstances under which the lady is taken to the clinic.
In response to the petitioner's claims that the movie must not show sex determination of a foetus, the court said that a scene needs to be seen in its context and questioned if the movie was showing the “ill of the society” or advocating adopting techniques of sex determination. “It is like saying you should not show murder or rape because it is a crime. It is the context... If it is shown in the context that it is illegal how can you say? How would you tell a story otherwise”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.