Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Delhi HC Asks Makers to Not 'Trivialise' Pre-Natal Sex Tests

During the hearing, the judges also noted that the trailer does not specify that sex determination is illegal. They said, "You see there is nothing to show that the lady is taken clandestinely or that this is not legal or actors are aware (in the scene) that it is an offence. What is coming out is that any pregnant woman can be taken to a centre with a sonogram machine and this can be done in a routine manner."

They added, "Don't trivialise it to show that anybody can walk into any clinic and get it done. The dramatisation should be that they are aware (that it is illegal) but it is still being done." Navin Chawla was also on the bench that watched the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar before the statement.